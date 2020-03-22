F/S AMD Ryzen R5 2600

Hello!

Updated my CPU in my main rig. We got this one for sale.
AMD Ryzen 2 2600
6C/ 12T
3.6GHz Base
3.9 GHz Boost

Comes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rig :)

Asking $105 shipped.

Accept both Paypal and Venmo
Ships via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.
Heat ware is in the signature. Any questions, please ask via PM.

Here are some pictures for those who want them.

IMG_20200322_191137241_HDR_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191231851_HD_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191254781_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191506465_HDR_1500.jpg

Thanks for looking!!
 
