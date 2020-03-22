F/S AMD Ryzen R5 2600

Hello!
Updated my CPU in my main rig. We got this one for sale.
AMD Ryzen 2 2600
6C/ 12T
3.6GHz Base
3.9 GHz Boost
Comes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rig
Asking $105 shipped.
Accept both Paypal and Venmo
Ships via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.
Heat ware is in the signature. Any questions, please ask via PM.
Here are some pictures for those who want them.
Thanks for looking!!
Updated my CPU in my main rig. We got this one for sale.
AMD Ryzen 2 2600
6C/ 12T
3.6GHz Base
3.9 GHz Boost
Comes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rig
Asking $105 shipped.
Accept both Paypal and Venmo
Ships via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.
Heat ware is in the signature. Any questions, please ask via PM.
Here are some pictures for those who want them.
Thanks for looking!!