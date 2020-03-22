F/S AMD Ryzen R5 2600

Hello!Updated my CPU in my main rig. We got this one for sale.AMD Ryzen 2 26006C/ 12T3.6GHz Base3.9 GHz BoostComes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rigAsking $105 shipped.Accept both Paypal and VenmoShips via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.Heat ware is in the signature. Any questions, please ask via PM.Here are some pictures for those who want them.Thanks for looking!!