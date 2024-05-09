F/S: AMD Ryzen 3950x CPU and G. SKILL Rams kits Combo for $250.00 Shipped.

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
811
Hi Guys,

I Sell PC parts that I don’t need it anymore.

1. Used AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor.

https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-3950X-32-Thread-Processor/dp/B07ZTYKLZW?th=1

2. Used 2 x G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16-16-16-36 1.35V 16GB (2x8GB) 10-layer PCB, Samsung B-die kits.

https://www.gskill.com/product/165/326/1562839299/F4-3600C16D-16GTZN

All Working Order, Original box, packs.

Any Questions, Please PM me.

Heatware - heatme2009

Thank you for looking this.

Darren
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240508_015159.jpg
    IMG_20240508_015159.jpg
    422.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_015524.jpg
    IMG_20240508_015524.jpg
    416.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_015627.jpg
    IMG_20240508_015627.jpg
    401 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_015638.jpg
    IMG_20240508_015638.jpg
    441.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_062010.jpg
    IMG_20240508_062010.jpg
    515.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_062311.jpg
    IMG_20240508_062311.jpg
    405 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_062351.jpg
    IMG_20240508_062351.jpg
    427.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240508_063019.jpg
    IMG_20240508_063019.jpg
    442.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2024-05-01 203956.png
    Screenshot 2024-05-01 203956.png
    62.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2024-05-06 093813.png
    Screenshot 2024-05-06 093813.png
    92.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2024-05-06 094740.png
    Screenshot 2024-05-06 094740.png
    31.9 KB · Views: 0
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top