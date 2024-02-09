F/S: AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU for $65.00 shipped.

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
774
Hi guys,

I sell, 3600 for cheap price due old and working condition.

Please pm for any questions.

Heatware : heatme2009

Here some pic below.

Thanks for looking this.

Darren
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240207_203347.jpg
    IMG_20240207_203347.jpg
    312.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240207_203423.jpg
    IMG_20240207_203423.jpg
    313.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_001247.jpg
    IMG_20240208_001247.jpg
    664.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171248.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171248.jpg
    294.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171333.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171333.jpg
    406.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171458.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171458.jpg
    523 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171513.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171513.jpg
    448.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171623.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171623.jpg
    267.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240208_171656.jpg
    IMG_20240208_171656.jpg
    391 KB · Views: 0
