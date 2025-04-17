F/S Aeromat watch $130 shipped

buschman31

Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,492
Selling my Aeromat VDN Black Steel BS81903-13BS6303 Pilot/Aviator $130

Does have some wear scratches as shown in the pics.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Case Diameter: 45mm
Case Thickness: 13.2mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel 316
Case Color: Silver
Band Width: 22x22mm
Band Material: Stainless Steel 304
Movement: Seiko VK63
Function: Chronograph with Super Luminova-filled Hands and Indexes
Glass: Anti-reflective coating on the glass
Water Resistant: 10ATM
 

Attachments

  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 6.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 6.jpg
    319.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 4.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 4.jpg
    353 KB · Views: 0
  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 1.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 1.jpg
    397.2 KB · Views: 0
  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 2.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 2.jpg
    523.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 3.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 3.jpg
    407.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Aeromat watch - Imgur 5.jpg
    Aeromat watch - Imgur 5.jpg
    502.7 KB · Views: 0
