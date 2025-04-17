  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
F/S Aeromat Pilot watch $75

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,511
Selling my Aeromat VDN Black Steel BS81903-13BS6303 Pilot/Aviator

$75 plus mailing costs

Does have some wear marks as shown in the pics.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Case Diameter: 45mm
Case Thickness: 13.2mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel 316
Case Color: Silver
Band Width: 22x22mm
Band Material: Stainless Steel 304
Movement: Seiko VK63
Function: Chronograph with Super Luminova-filled Hands and Indexes
Glass: Anti-reflective coating on the glass
Water Resistant: 10ATM
 

