F/S Aeromat Pilot watch $75

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,511
Selling my Aeromat VDN Black Steel BS81903-13BS6303 Pilot/Aviator
$75 plus mailing costs
Does have some wear marks as shown in the pics.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Case Diameter: 45mm
Case Thickness: 13.2mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel 316
Case Color: Silver
Band Width: 22x22mm
Band Material: Stainless Steel 304
Movement: Seiko VK63
Function: Chronograph with Super Luminova-filled Hands and Indexes
Glass: Anti-reflective coating on the glass
Water Resistant: 10ATM
$75 plus mailing costs
Does have some wear marks as shown in the pics.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Case Diameter: 45mm
Case Thickness: 13.2mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel 316
Case Color: Silver
Band Width: 22x22mm
Band Material: Stainless Steel 304
Movement: Seiko VK63
Function: Chronograph with Super Luminova-filled Hands and Indexes
Glass: Anti-reflective coating on the glass
Water Resistant: 10ATM
Attachments
Last edited: