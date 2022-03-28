F/S - 6900XT, 3080, 3060

Hello,Heat under ssnyder28. All items are for Paypal F&F and include shipping to lower US 48 only, if paying via G&S expect to add respective paypal fees to this (i'm not sure what they currently are)Selling the following items:Powercolor 6900XT Reference - USED - Purchase about a year ago from another forum member here. Has had very light use since purchase as I've mainly been using the 3080 listed below since I bought it. - $1200 shippedEVGA 3080 FTW3 - USED - Bought this several month ago and has been in my main PC. Haven't really needed this much horsepower in my pc these days so this has had pretty light duty. - $1200 shippedAsus ROG Strix RTX 3060 - BRAND NEW - Bought this several months ago for a build but the buyer backed out shortly after I purchased this card. Box is unopened and card was never used. Just looking to get most of my money back on it (see below screenshot although i'll eat the shipping cost) - $600 shippedThanks!