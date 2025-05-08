F/s 5800x with bent pins

Sold!
Any interest in a 5800x with bent pins? Cat hair and dust included. I dropped it. I put a little effort into trying to fix, but I got nervous I'd break them so I stopped.
I have the box, but I can't find the clamshell right now so I'll have to pack it tightly so it won't get more damage in shipping.
$50? I'm open to offers.
