F/S: 32GB G.Skill DDR5 6000 memory kit, Sonos One and Sonos One SL gen 2 speakers

Two items this time around:
Sonos One And Sonos One SL speaker pair (White)in mint condition: $220.00 shipped in the lower 48 states
heatware listed under vmsein
G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO RGB Series (AMD Expo) 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6000 CL30-38-38-96 1.35V Dual Channel Desktop Memory F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR (Matte Black): $75.00 shipped in the lower 48 states
