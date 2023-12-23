F.S. 10 X Western Digital White 12tb HDD (Shucked) Low hours

the_real_7
10 X Western Digital White (Shucked) WD120EMAZ $125 Shipped
Low hours used as cold storage very fast and cool at 5400rpm. Shucked from an Easy store No SMART errors but can CrystalDiskInfo8_0_0Shizuku data per drive on request. ~300 - 9k power-on hours.
Pm me for bundle deals
Preferred Payment : Zelle "PayPal F&F Or Buyer pays Paypal transaction fees "
Heatware required for trades
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +94 -0 -0
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
