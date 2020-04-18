F@H Client 7.6.9 released with ability to prioritize COVID-19 + bug fixes

https://foldingathome.org/2020/04/1...h-the-option-to-prioritize-covid-19-projects/
Folding@home Client Changelog
=============================
v7.6.8
- Remove bug submission dialog, point to GitHub instead - Use PUT instead of GET to access web session ID. Probably more secure.
v7.6.7
- Make sure Web control gets opened when requested.
v7.6.6
- Fix slot-options command response header
v7.6.5
- Always allow 127.0.0.1 access to web server. - Update GPUs.txt even if GPUs are not currently enabled. - Instead of altering data dir in Windows, confirm removal. - Remove unsupported windows themes on install.
v7.6.4
- Make sure Windows data directory ends with \FAHClient. - Fix Linux service shutdown. - Avoid caching old Web interface. - Fix for Windows service install. - Fix Windows start menu.
v7.6.3
- Organize info blocks
v7.6.1
- Mask newer GLIBC calls for better Linux compatibility. - Add COVID-19 option. - Hardened command server and Web interface security.
v7.5.2
- Updated missing GPU slot messages to prompt user to install the driver. - Updated copyright.
Folding@home Client Changelog
=============================
v7.6.8
- Remove bug submission dialog, point to GitHub instead - Use PUT instead of GET to access web session ID. Probably more secure.
v7.6.7
- Make sure Web control gets opened when requested.
v7.6.6
- Fix slot-options command response header
v7.6.5
- Always allow 127.0.0.1 access to web server. - Update GPUs.txt even if GPUs are not currently enabled. - Instead of altering data dir in Windows, confirm removal. - Remove unsupported windows themes on install.
v7.6.4
- Make sure Windows data directory ends with \FAHClient. - Fix Linux service shutdown. - Avoid caching old Web interface. - Fix for Windows service install. - Fix Windows start menu.
v7.6.3
- Organize info blocks
v7.6.1
- Mask newer GLIBC calls for better Linux compatibility. - Add COVID-19 option. - Hardened command server and Web interface security.
v7.5.2
- Updated missing GPU slot messages to prompt user to install the driver. - Updated copyright.