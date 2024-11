GoodBoy said: Absolutely worth it. Already own it on gog. Click to expand...

Rev. Night said: I used to play the shit out of fear mp back in the day

GoldenTiger said: It gets in your head, I hear, too. I'm too much of a scaredy tiger to play it . I tried the demo once way back when it was new and that was enough .

Yupz, and same.Same, and it was popular at my crew's LANParties for more than a few years.HAHAHAHAHAHA! I feel you there man! I don't usually play scary games. I played through F.E.A.R. 1 at my friend's house, back when he lived with his parents. The main reason was cuz my PC at the time wasn't as good as his. I wanted a premium experience when playing the game. I remember the game used to make me cuss up a storm cuz of the scares, and his parents would be laffin' at me downstairs. I did apologize for my language. My friend had already played through the game, so he knew what was coming up ahead as he watched me play, and sometimes I could tell by his reaction some triflin' shit was about to happen, though he tried his best not to spoil most of the game. But he was getting a real kick outta watching my reactions! Not gonna lie, part of the reason my scared ass was able to make it through the game was cuz my friend was there with me the whole time, LAWLZ!