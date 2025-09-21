Ezekial's old P3 - 1GHz (Asus CUSL2-C, OC P3 1000, Kingmax PC150, NewQ Gold)

LightningCrash
I bought Ezekial's killer P3 PC and it came in this week. (Link to his FS thread here) Unfortunately the front bezel was just split in two in shipping. The side window was pushed in but thankfully was still intact.
I'm having my son build this, so I took him to the garage and had him pick out the case he wanted to put it in. This is what he chose. Other options were an Inwin Q500, Inwin A500, and some other random case idk.
This chassis has four 80mm fans at the front for some reason.
He couldn't get the ThermoEngine to clip down and I couldn't either ffs. Barely got it on.
I got to explain how it was the first real consumer HSF with a heatpipe and how heatpipes really took off a lot more after they did it.
I talked about how this GF3 was around the minimum requirement to play Battlefield 1942. How if you bought the fastest video card possible at Christmas in 2000, that when BF1942 came out summer 2002, you couldn't even launch the game. Your card wasn't even a year and a half old and it was already obsolete.
We'll test it out soon just to make sure it boots and then we can start moving things around. I want to get him a chipset heatsink for the i815e at least.
I'm going to use Polycam with my Tim Apple-phone Pro to scan the front of the old case and maybe I can 3d print a replacement bezel or something.
I'd rather have this back in the silver/purple case, but I wanted the kid to have something that's intact too.
I'll be back with updates!
