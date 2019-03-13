Eye-strain with new monitor - how did you deal with it?

partikl said: Where do you get the idea that we need: better diet, see more sunlight, stop trying to see letters more clearly? That all sounds presumptuous.



I use multiple displays every day right up until the time I go to sleep, and I fall out like a rock. So I don't put much weight into expert opinions and what I'm supposed to think over what I observe for myself.



There is no conclusion here, only observations. You are presuming a conclusion. I have and use (and have used) many IPS displays between home and work. And what I notice in comparison to my current VA display is that my eyes get fatigued faster with IPS. I have ditched a number of devices with IPS displays at this point, not just monitors, because of eye fatigue from those devices. For phones, my eyes have been more comfortable with OLED than IPS. For laptops, my eyes have been more comfortable with TN than IPS. For monitors, my eyes have been more comfortable with TN and VA than IPS. And on backlighting, my eyes have been more comfortable with CRT and CCFL than W-LED. And I never once got eye fatigue from either. I did get dry eyes from CRT though.



I also think that IPS is only a factor among multiple factors, the biggest culprit being the light spectrum of W-LED backlighting and the PWM that has gone along with W-LED until more recent years. AND OLED can be nearly as bad in that respect (PWM). Click to expand...

IPS have better viewing angles than TN or VA so how come it be the worst offender here? It doesn't make any sense.Except my main TV which is plasma all my screens are IPS and I have never got any eye strain from them.I used VA in the past and gamma shift effects affecting parts of screen differently for each eye was pretty distracting. Not really causing me eye strain but it didn't feel that healthy either.You should not get any eye strain from using displays because there is nothing to get strain from. Contrast is great compered to printed text, position is optimal, brightness is optimal, etc.Amount of light is very low relatively speaking so cones won't get any damage and brightness can be set high enough that there is little effort needed to read text. Enough to see but not enough to stimulate eyes properly into releasing dopamine which is needed for them.LCD panels unlike printed text are 3d structures and focusing too much on it is dangerous. You should not even try to find sharpest image but keep eyes most relaxed while still being able to read text.When I do not see something clearly (I use 27" 4K panel from almost meter away and no windows scaling) I never try to bring it into focus "mechanically" but just keep eyes relaxed over part I want to see and wait until I see it clearly. Eyes and brain can do amazing things if you let them. I know however that impulse to focus eyes is too strong and it need to be unlearned. You won't unlearn it and learn to see properly when you deny there is a problem in the way you use eyes.And I know for a fact there is because if you used them properly, meaning: have them relaxed 100% of the time, you would simply not get eye strain XDAs for diet I mean giving your body all the strange and rare micro-elements. Some things that are not found in most food affect my sight greatly. I mean here both sharpness and color presentation. If eyes are tired and colors are not so vibrant they are pleasurable then it simply means there is some deficiency. Generally when body is well fed all senses should feel pleasurable and relaxed.From simplest and most available things which will affect sight I can mention protein isolates which body builders take and boron. Proteins usually have a lot of other stuff in them also and generally improve sharpness of sight. Boron improves color rendition and make eyes more relaxed. There are all sorts of things we normally do not have in our diets which affect eyesight and other things like mood, memory, cognition, etc.BTW. I use computer screens way too much also. Some times more than 12h straightStill, eye strain can only happen when you strain eyes so I do not ever get eye strain. I am more likely to get literally sick from lack of movement than tiring my eyes X_x