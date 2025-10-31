EY reportedly leaked a massive 4TB database online - exposing company secrets online for all to see

erek
““Finding a 4TB SQL backup exposed to the public internet is like finding the master blueprint and the physical keys to a vault, just sitting there. With a note that says "free to a good home.",” they warned.
As soon as their suspicions were confirmed, the researchers reached out to EY to warn them about the findings. They didn’t know how long the database remained open for, and said that every responsible researcher should assume that by that time, multiple threat actors already stole it.
Still, they praised EY for their response, saying the company’s IT team was “Textbook perfect.””
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...xposing-company-secrets-online-for-all-to-see
