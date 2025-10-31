  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

EY reportedly leaked a massive 4TB database online - exposing company secrets online for all to see

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,099
““Finding a 4TB SQL backup exposed to the public internet is like finding the master blueprint and the physical keys to a vault, just sitting there. With a note that says "free to a good home.",” they warned.


As soon as their suspicions were confirmed, the researchers reached out to EY to warn them about the findings. They didn’t know how long the database remained open for, and said that every responsible researcher should assume that by that time, multiple threat actors already stole it.


Still, they praised EY for their response, saying the company’s IT team was “Textbook perfect.””

Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...xposing-company-secrets-online-for-all-to-see
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top