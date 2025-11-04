  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Exynos 2600 Engineering Sample Brings M5 Levels Of Performance In The Latest Single-Core Results, Outpaces Every Other Mobile SoC In New Leak

  • Single-core - 3,455
  • Multi-core - 11,621
Exynos 2600

  • Single-core - 4,217 (22 percent faster than previous run)
  • Multi-core - 13,482 (16 percent faster than previous run)
M5

  • Single-core - 4,263 (1.09 percent faster than the latest Exynos 2600 scores)
  • Multi-core - 17,862 (32 percent faster than the latest Exynos 2600 scores)
Samsung is reportedly set to unveil the Galaxy S26 family in February 2026, and a few weeks before the announcements begin, we will have a better idea of how the Exynos 2600 is expected to perform when running in a highly constrained space, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Source: https://wccftech.com/exynos-2600-matches-m5-in-geekbench-6-single-core-leak/
 
