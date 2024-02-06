EXTREMEHW Invites [H]ardForum for Second Annual 96-Hour Challenge February 23rd-26th

Hello. Thanks for having us at your folding@home competition last month. I'm the Folding Team Lead at EXTREMEHW and we're hosting an event later this month, and I figured many of you would be interested.There's some sponsored vendor prizes involved (so far from Corsair), as well as some in-house EHW themed goodies like mouse pads, tshirts, ect. I'll know the exact number detail and number of prizes soon, but we give some away to the top folders, and the rest away as random draws. The random prize draws usually have a small minimum requirements of work units like 5 or 10 to give folding newbies a chance.The rules for our competitions and that is you need to use our team number 239902 during the event, and register and post in the contest thread to identify your folding name for prize draws. If that all sounds good, come join us for a few days of crunching.Thanks!