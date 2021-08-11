Extreme undervolting RTX 3070 Ti question.

I've an EVGA RTX 3070 Ti XC3 GAMING with the latest firmware (94.04.5A.00.F9, driver 471.11) installed via Precision X1. I'm unable to reduce the gpu voltage below 818mV via MSI Afterburner (4.6.4 beta 3) nor with Precision X1. I'm reading somewhere that one can do 850mV with gpu clock around 1800-1900mhz. Below is the voltage-freq and gpu-z screenshot. I can't seem to force the gpu voltage lower than 818mV even though the gpu clock is already running quite low at 1455mhz. I can do this easily on 1080 ti running at 1450mhz at about 800mV a while ago. It can't be that pascal card is more power efficient than ampere. Maybe it is just specific to this model?Anyone has any idea?In case anyone ask why I'm doing this, I'm trying to figure out the ampere card power efficiency when running distributed computing, not gaming.