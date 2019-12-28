Extreme Instability using Remote Desktop

I have used Remote Desktop literally for years and basically everyday to connect to my headless media server. Today when connecting to it I am having all sorts of issues. I am either losing the signal to my monitor, which I thought was the cable or a loose port. Or the system will freeze, the mouse still moves, but its locked up. Ctrl alt del or alt tab does nothing. It is for sure RDP thats doing it. The system is fine until I log in to the other PC. It may happen instantly it make take 5 minutes, but its happened about 10 times today. My main PC is updated, both running win 10, the server has updates disabled. Any ideas. I did something I found through google with gpedit.msc, didn't work.