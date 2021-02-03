Extreme idle power draw RTX 3090FE

Not sure what's going on, only thing I've found online is possibly due to monitor/multiple monitors, but my 3090FE is drawing 105W at idle. It should be in the 30W range. I have it plugged into a Denon AVR which goes out to my projector and a Samsung Odyssey+ plugged into it. Unplugging the headset does nothing, so I don't think it's a multi-display issue, and the Odyssey+ is only on when you put it on your head. I leave my PC running 24/7 so it's using quite a bit of extra power, plus generating a decent amount of heat. Anyone run into this?