Extreme idle power draw RTX 3090FE

B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,804
Not sure what's going on, only thing I've found online is possibly due to monitor/multiple monitors, but my 3090FE is drawing 105W at idle. It should be in the 30W range. I have it plugged into a Denon AVR which goes out to my projector and a Samsung Odyssey+ plugged into it. Unplugging the headset does nothing, so I don't think it's a multi-display issue, and the Odyssey+ is only on when you put it on your head. I leave my PC running 24/7 so it's using quite a bit of extra power, plus generating a decent amount of heat. Anyone run into this?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,176
Got a 4k monitor, desktop set to 4k? I know that was enough to cause some cards to bump up from the lowest power state. Dunno if it was fixed, or if it effects your card in particular, though.

Could try reducing effects or resolution to see if it drops down to the lowest power state.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top