Extreme difficulty slotting RTX 3090 into Z690 motherboard

I am unsure if I did this wrong or what, but I have had extreme difficulty putting my EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra, into the top PCIe slot of a Z690 Asus STRIX-e motherboard.I was literally applying almost my whole body weight to push the card into the slot, but it was not going fully seated in. I could feel the MB bending as I was applying pressure trying to the damm GPU fully into the slot.Please see pic below:I have never in my life had so much difficulty trying to slot a GPU into the PCIe slot. I finally managed to get it slightly more in by wiggiling it in, but this is as far as I got:Any more pressure, and I think I will snap the MB. Anyone else have an issue like this before? Am I doing something wrong?