Extreme difficulty slotting RTX 3090 into Z690 motherboard

shadow2761
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 11, 2016
- Messages
- 425
I am unsure if I did this wrong or what, but I have had extreme difficulty putting my EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra, into the top PCIe slot of a Z690 Asus STRIX-e motherboard.
I was literally applying almost my whole body weight to push the card into the slot, but it was not going fully seated in. I could feel the MB bending as I was applying pressure trying to the damm GPU fully into the slot.
Please see pic below:
I have never in my life had so much difficulty trying to slot a GPU into the PCIe slot. I finally managed to get it slightly more in by wiggiling it in, but this is as far as I got:
Any more pressure, and I think I will snap the MB. Anyone else have an issue like this before? Am I doing something wrong?
