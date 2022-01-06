Extreme difficulty slotting RTX 3090 into Z690 motherboard

shadow2761

I am unsure if I did this wrong or what, but I have had extreme difficulty putting my EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra, into the top PCIe slot of a Z690 Asus STRIX-e motherboard.

I was literally applying almost my whole body weight to push the card into the slot, but it was not going fully seated in. I could feel the MB bending as I was applying pressure trying to the damm GPU fully into the slot.

Please see pic below:
20220107-050859.jpg


I have never in my life had so much difficulty trying to slot a GPU into the PCIe slot. I finally managed to get it slightly more in by wiggiling it in, but this is as far as I got:
20220107-050943.jpg


Any more pressure, and I think I will snap the MB. Anyone else have an issue like this before? Am I doing something wrong?
 
Furious_Styles

Never apply that much pressure. If it doesn't slot in easily then it is being blocked somewhere. Find out what part is blocking the install.
 
