Externals Hardware or Internal Hardware?

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 19,318
I'm sick of updating my PC internally DDR5 which I don't own which might not be better than DDR4 due to latency failed 13700k in my Z690 install going to focus on Better Perferials Keyboard Mice Controllers from now on. Until prices come down for current Gen GPUs.
Would you rather have the latest Internals that cost and Arm and Leg or better Perferials?
