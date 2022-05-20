External soundcard/DAC for Sennheiser RS 175 headphones

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,110
So I'm getting rid of my integrated sound card as I'm unhappy with Creative Command app that is very buggy for me (currently using SoundBlasterX AE-5 Plus).
I've been looking at:
Creative G6 (€150) (I'm a bit wary of their drivers as they have sucked for me even with older Z and ZxR cards)
Sennheiser GSX 1000 (€200)
Astro MixAMP Pro TR (€150)
iFi Zen DAC v2 (€190)
Your alternative choice?
As I mentioned in the title it's going to run RS175. I'm mainly watching YouTube (music, videos) as well as gaming.
My budget is no more than €200, but maybe I can find a good deal on something more expensive than that.
I don't need a huge audiophile sound, but something that sounds nice compared to onboard audio.
And I'd like it to look good on the table
I've been looking at:
Creative G6 (€150) (I'm a bit wary of their drivers as they have sucked for me even with older Z and ZxR cards)
Sennheiser GSX 1000 (€200)
Astro MixAMP Pro TR (€150)
iFi Zen DAC v2 (€190)
Your alternative choice?
As I mentioned in the title it's going to run RS175. I'm mainly watching YouTube (music, videos) as well as gaming.
My budget is no more than €200, but maybe I can find a good deal on something more expensive than that.
I don't need a huge audiophile sound, but something that sounds nice compared to onboard audio.
And I'd like it to look good on the table