External soundcard/DAC for Sennheiser RS 175 headphones

Nebell

Nebell

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
2,110
So I'm getting rid of my integrated sound card as I'm unhappy with Creative Command app that is very buggy for me (currently using SoundBlasterX AE-5 Plus).

I've been looking at:
Creative G6 (€150) (I'm a bit wary of their drivers as they have sucked for me even with older Z and ZxR cards)
Sennheiser GSX 1000 (€200)
Astro MixAMP Pro TR (€150)
iFi Zen DAC v2 (€190)
Your alternative choice?

As I mentioned in the title it's going to run RS175. I'm mainly watching YouTube (music, videos) as well as gaming.
My budget is no more than €200, but maybe I can find a good deal on something more expensive than that.
I don't need a huge audiophile sound, but something that sounds nice compared to onboard audio.
And I'd like it to look good on the table :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top