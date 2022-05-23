I’m needing a larger display for a MBP that has a thunderbolt connector (computer has the connector).



I’d like a monitor 24-32 inches, so a wide range of sizes.



I’m looking at monitors and the price range is huge. Price doubles or triples if the monitor is thunderbolt compatible. Example the LG Fine with thunderbolt is $700 and the Samsung with DisplayPort is $300 (or less). These are BB prices.



I do not have any experience using an external monitor with any laptop, much less a thunderbolt MBP.



Is the thunderbolt compatible monitor worth the expense? Worth it meaning, it’ll be plug and play and I never have to worry about compatibility and connectivity.



In the price range I’m looking at, the Apple branded displays are a no go.