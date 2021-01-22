External M2 Drive Operating at USB 3.1 Gen 1 speed on Gen two port?

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO Wi-Fi (AMD Ryzen AM4/Mini ITX/M.2 Thermal Guard with Onboard Wi-Fi/HDMI/DP/USB 3.1 Gen 2/Motherboard)
Drive: Samsung (MZ-V7E500BW) 970 EVO SSD 500GB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red
Using this M2 enclosure
As you can see, one of the only 3 reviews says he is getting over 1000MB/s from his setup. He's using USB 3.1 with Thunderbolt. However, the USB 3.1 Gen 2 spec I have on my board has a transfer rate, after deducting overhead, of over 1200MB/s
I have the same drive in my rig and I get max read writes with Crystal.
Anyone have any ideas?
