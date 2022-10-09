Need an external hard drive for photo editing. I want something fast.



Computer is going to be a MBP current year (M1/M2) or older (Intel) or an M2 Mini (when it comes out).



Should I get an SSD and put it in an external enclosure? Should I get an M2, and enclosure?



I don't know what the sweet spot is in data transfer. I'd like to get the balance right.



Depending on the price, Im looking at 2-4 Tb drive. This drive will be more of a work drive. The bulk will be on a platter server and copied to this drive to work.



Doesn't matter if its powered from the computer or an outlet.