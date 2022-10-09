External hard drive

Need an external hard drive for photo editing. I want something fast.

Computer is going to be a MBP current year (M1/M2) or older (Intel) or an M2 Mini (when it comes out).

Should I get an SSD and put it in an external enclosure? Should I get an M2, and enclosure?

I don't know what the sweet spot is in data transfer. I'd like to get the balance right.

Depending on the price, Im looking at 2-4 Tb drive. This drive will be more of a work drive. The bulk will be on a platter server and copied to this drive to work.

Doesn't matter if its powered from the computer or an outlet.
 
I stuck my laptop's old NVME in an external USB-c enclosure and it works great. Runs a bit on the hot side, but transfers are a breeze.
 
