External GPU Connection Battle: OCuLink Beats Thunderbolt 5 by About 16%

"For testing, Try Some Tech mounted an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in an enclosure and compared three setups: native PCIe, external via OCuLink, and external via Thunderbolt 5 using an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K testbed. The test included the following titles: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Indiana Jones, The Talos Principle 2, Days Gone, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Hogwarts Legacy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales RT, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Compared to Thunderbolt 5, OCuLink increased gaming performance by up to 16.28% on average. Additionally, OCuLink is about 7-8% slower than a direct PCIe connection to the motherboard. When comparing direct PCIe to Thunderbolt 5, the TB5 connection lagged by roughly 19-25% on average, with worst cases approaching a 36% drop. OCuLink benefits from lower protocol overhead and lower latency, but it remains a specialist solution with limited laptop support, no hot swap, and no integrated power or display features. Thunderbolt is a more practical choice for most buyers because of its plug-and-play convenience, charging, and display passthrough."

1759756205367.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341632/...attle-oculink-beats-thunderbolt-5-by-about-16
 
