External case/toaster/etc to test and clean up old 3.5 drives?

I have a bunch of old 3.5 drives, mostly 4tb and under, I want to go through. Most should be Sata, but I might have a few IDE. I want to be able to test the sata drives once cleared to see if I can potentially reuse them if needed, but I also want to copy and clear and content I might have forgotten to remove over the years.



Does anyone have anything they like whether it is a JBOD external enclosure, toaster, etc? I definitely want something that is easy to swap drives, but don't want to spend a ton since once I am done I will probably only use it occasionally.