External 4 Bay JBOD with Windows Storage Spaces vs External RAID / NAS enclosure.

I am looking at retiring my server and moving my storage to a more portable option. Right now I'm running 4x4TB in RAID 5 (Intel RAID) with a spare drive in case of failure. I'd like to keep a Raid 5 or Raid 5 like setup(Windows storage spaces) and have it become portable from machine to machine. Mostly I'm hosting family photos/videos and other not as important stuff as well as plex to serve it up.I was reading on Windows Raid setups, and Windows 10 offers a Raid 5 equivalent setup (Storage spaces with Parity).Questions on this: Is it portable from machine to machine if I'm using an external JBOD enclosure or is it tied to a single install?External Raid enclosure or a NAS seems to be another option, but more expensive. For the NAS option, can you run plex on Nas boxes? Also if it dies (The actual box, not the disks) will newer models be able to reuse the array? Also, any suggestions onto not too pricey optionsThanks!