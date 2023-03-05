External 3.5" SSD box connected to USB4/Thunderbolt - shall I still need a power cord?

Hi guys,my NUC's internal storage capabilities are limited with M.2 and 2.5" SSDs, which are not cheap, so I want to move the maximum of data to the external 3.5" SSD.Since 3.5" disks need an extra 12V power, which MiniPCs can't provide them with, self-powered boxes like "********** USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Enclosure for 3.5/2.5 Inch SATA Hard Drives" [Amazon's link gets deleted] help to solve this problem.However, my NUC has a Thunderbolt-enabled USB4 with Power Delivery, which (as per TB spec) should deliver at least 15W.If I connect my SSD to the aforementioned USB4 port, shall Ineed the self-powered box, or finally not?Thank you!