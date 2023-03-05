External 3.5" HDD box connected to USB4/Thunderbolt - shall I still need a power cord?

C

Coolio

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
88
[CORRECTED: I called it initially 3.5" SSD by mistake, it is HDD of course!]

Hi guys,

my NUC's internal storage capabilities are limited with M.2 and 2.5" SSDs, which are not cheap, so I want to move the maximum of data to the external 3.5" HDD.
Since 3.5" disks need an extra 12V power, which MiniPCs can't provide them with, self-powered boxes like "********** USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Enclosure for 3.5/2.5 Inch SATA Hard Drives" [Amazon's link gets deleted :unsure:] help to solve this problem.
However, my NUC has a Thunderbolt-enabled USB4 with Power Delivery, which (as per TB spec) should deliver at least 15W.

If I connect my HDD to the aforementioned USB4 port, shall I still need the self-powered box, or finally not?

Thank you!
 
Last edited:
L

Luke M

Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2016
Messages
579
You said SSD but I'm guessing you mean hard drive?

I haven't seen anything that supports Power Delivery, but I haven't really been looking either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top