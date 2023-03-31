EXSi 7 and CPUs...which is better cores or threads?

I have a license for ESXi 7.0. I'm setting up a small home lab for my Linux servers and for my wife to get some practice with virtualization. We work for the same company and she's looking to build on her desktop support role, and I'm looking to build on my Linux server knowledge. I have two small computers available and wasn't sure which CPU would give me better results. I do not plan on running many VMs and nothing intensive.



One is a NUC with an i5-8259U CPU (4 cores, 8 threads)

The other is a Dell Optiplex Micro tower with an i5-8400T (6 cores, 6 threads)



Which would yield better virtualizatiion results? 8 threads or 6 cores?