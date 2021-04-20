Exposing my ignorance: I don't know what's going on with my RAM. (Renamed)

DarkSideA8
I'm currently running Ryzen 7 2700x, with 16GB of memory running at 2133 and a 3070, and seeing less than optimal frames (50s-80s at 1080p).
I know that RAM speeds offer very minimal performance improvements within the same amount of gigs & CPU/Mobo... but I have read occasional opinions that Ryzen does not like 2133 - which I think I have installed.
From what I can tell from the Mobo support page is that it and the CPU (Pinnacle Ridge) top out at 16gb 3200 https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X470-AORUS-ULTRA-GAMING-rev-10/support#support-doc (Presumes I am reading this correctly).
Anyway - I'm no RAM expert. Would appreciate advice on
EDIT: Okay - I may be an idiot: I don't really know what speed RAM is installed. I'm getting the info from software. PerfMon's Memory page is where I see it running at 2133... but CPU-Z shows uncore freq at 1066... so I'm not sure what I'm looking at.
*Main thing I am waiting on is the new 32" 4k fast IPS monitors due this year (and saving my shekels for that). Plan is to upgrade to AMD 5xxxx after I buy the new monitor. I don't really want to buy an interim CPU/Mobo, until I can get one of those. But I'm seeing some areas that need improvement, and given how Tarkov leans on CPU/RAM... maybe this is an area?
- whether its worth it / waste of time to replace my current 2133 with 3200mhz modules, and
- whether SS or DS matter (and how?), and
- whether it matters if I buy a 32 gig 2 stim pack of DS memory or two 8 gb SS sticks.
