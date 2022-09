sfsuphysics said: Honestly I think you're being very generous with that 2-3%, Nvidia dun f'd up with how much demand they thought would go after these upper tier cards, now we're seeing how much the price is being cut. Notice it's only these upper tiers that are being cut, not the lower ones. They're probably hoping to get some of the people who were considering overpaying for 3080s with these prices feeling "it's such a great deal". They probably will/did, but I wouldn't be surprised if these drop even further as we approach the "alleged" release date of the 4090 Click to expand...

Yeah you're probably right, I'm still suffering from the PTSD of seeing literally hundreds of people who would've never paid over $500, much less $700 or even $1000 in the past for a GPU physically lined up to buy them at BestBuy and MicroCenter. And this happened for over a year! In the past, before Ampere you were relatively safe in that $700+ range to get whatever card you liked if you were in that market and price bracket. Even when Pascal was selling out with the 1070 and 1080 for months at $400-600, you could still get a $1200 Titan Xp1 whenever you wanted.Nvidia clearly saw where demand/supply met and really stretched and took advantage of price elasticity of demand at the top end, which again, was driven by that crypto/stimulus-driven warped reality field through 2020 and 2021. Everything below 3080FE was selling out and still selling out without price cuts so that's more normal pricing/demand, but like you said, that high-end was clearly inflated especially with all of the variants and incremental increases Nvidia did with 3080/3090 variants to push prices higher. I don't think they're going to be able to do the same this time around if they want to move the volume of cards to keep their shareholders happy.4090 is coming though, Nvidia already set the date and announced that GeForce Beyond teaser for 9/20, it'll probably be a quick mention of 4090 at the end of GTC similar to the 3090 oven reveal.