The only model of handheld GPS I know that supports more GPS systems is the newly released Garmin Gpsmap 66sr, which includes additional satellite support for Japan, India, Europe besides the usual US/Russian satellites... Which is the one I just bought, otherwise I would jump onto the Oregon 700 just to use it as my hiking/tour cycling GPS. The Oregon 700 can also hook up speed/cadence and heart rate sensors for additional data to be exported to Garmin Connect.



Yes, you can use your phone, but the battery drains pretty fast in GPS mode, if I do over a half day hike... I'd still prefer a dedicated GPS, and it's actually quite easy to get lost on trails especially if it's a new trail.