Experiencing Minecraft RTX: A Whole New Ray-Traced World

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,717
Any minecrafters still out there? Or is this a dead game by now?
"Light shining through open windows, through glass cubes, and reflecting off metallic surfaces adds a new sense of immersion to an old, familiar friend. What's wild about how good this beta looks is that Minecraft is not full of detailed textures and complex geometry. If anything, Minecraft with RTX is proof that none of that matters when a game has a consistent art style and amazing lighting. Thanks to some really stunning fully path-based ray tracing effects, Minecraft has exactly that.
However, we all know that the heart and soul of Minecraft is based around what other people make of their game worlds. We're excited to see what the community will do with these new tools. The beta opens at 10AM PDT today, and this article represents just a taste of what's out there. We heartily recommend that everyone who already plays Minecraft and owns GeForce RTX hardware should give it a try. We're also pretty sure that because of Minecraft's enormous draw, lots of GeForce RTX graphics cards will start flying off store shelves as the final release—a free update to the game—draws near later this year, too."
https://hothardware.com/reviews/minecraft-with-rtx-beta-hands-on-impressions
"Light shining through open windows, through glass cubes, and reflecting off metallic surfaces adds a new sense of immersion to an old, familiar friend. What's wild about how good this beta looks is that Minecraft is not full of detailed textures and complex geometry. If anything, Minecraft with RTX is proof that none of that matters when a game has a consistent art style and amazing lighting. Thanks to some really stunning fully path-based ray tracing effects, Minecraft has exactly that.
However, we all know that the heart and soul of Minecraft is based around what other people make of their game worlds. We're excited to see what the community will do with these new tools. The beta opens at 10AM PDT today, and this article represents just a taste of what's out there. We heartily recommend that everyone who already plays Minecraft and owns GeForce RTX hardware should give it a try. We're also pretty sure that because of Minecraft's enormous draw, lots of GeForce RTX graphics cards will start flying off store shelves as the final release—a free update to the game—draws near later this year, too."
https://hothardware.com/reviews/minecraft-with-rtx-beta-hands-on-impressions