Expensive Wide Gamut HDR monitors and Oversaturation

As title.
Many expensive HDR Monitors are wide gamut and in windows or in many app some colors are really oversaturaded.

In games too.

Is there a way to solve this problem ?
RGB emulation does not solve the problem, mitigate it but does not solve it.

Is it possible that all modern expensive monitors shows wrong colors?
 
Part of the HDR is the bigger DCI-P3 colorspace. Blame windows for sticking to ages old and tiny sRGB colorspace. Anyway sRGB emulation that shrinks the color space is the only solution. If the monitor does not do this correctly then there is nothing you can do outside of color managed programs. Most TV's can do this correctly so there is no technical reason why monitors could not do it.

Personally I do not mind sRGB content on DCI- P3 screen. It is bigger but not massively so and it expands with rather stable increments to all directions. The colors still look relatively correct, just stronger unlike Adobe RGB which makes sRGB content look like candy.

*Edit* actually that reminded me. You can reduce saturation slightly in GPU control panels (digital vibrance control with Nvidia). It won't make colors more correct, can make them even worse, but if strong colors are not to your liking then you can make them duller with it. This was the only way to make AdobeRGB sceen tolerable in games.
 
Thanks for the answer MaZa.
This sounds pretty bad for all people buying HDR monitors.

All in all colours are not that bad even in the sRGB colore space but there are some tints that are badly wrong.

Reds for example are are way oversaturated.

But is this a problem of non colored managed apps only?
For example, can I see an image correctly saturated in a web page using Chrome?
Does chrome support color management?

Thanks
 
sblantipodi said:
Thanks for the answer MaZa.
This sounds pretty bad for all people buying HDR monitors.

All in all colours are not that bad even in the sRGB colore space but there are some tints that are badly wrong.

Reds for example are are way oversaturated.

But is this a problem of non colored managed apps only?
For example, can I see an image correctly saturated in a web page using Chrome?
Does chrome support color management?

Thanks
To get correct colors for color managed applications you need a colorimeter and calibrate your screen with it. After that you have correct colors in photoshop, chrome and firefox if you enable it in the latter.

A little indepth, after calibration you have correct color temperature and gamma which benefits all applications, color managed or not. But mapping colors (like shrinking the color space) works only in color manages apps like those mentioned above. Only they can read the ICC profile file that contains the mapping data.
 
The only way is to get an sRGB monitor, or an HDR monitor with sRGB mode. Gaming companies tend to neglect the need of sRGB color space in the HDR monitors because it's cheaper to make a monitor that way. They actually try to push the idea that wide gamut gamut is better than sRGB gamut display because it can display more colors... while it is total bs. Wide gamut is only better for HDR content, but for the rest of monitor use - windows, internet and games that don't support HDR, wide gamut is actually bad, because colors get stuck at their max values and look oversaturated. Color of the sRGB level 255 is not the same as DCI-P3' 255, while monitor thinks it is.
 
Reading user reviews I was shocked that there are many people who actually like it. And many think that wide gamut = better color accuracy :facepalm:
 
MaZa said:
To get correct colors for color managed applications you need a colorimeter and calibrate your screen with it. After that you have correct colors in photoshop, chrome and firefox if you enable it in the latter.

A little indepth, after calibration you have correct color temperature and gamma which benefits all applications, color managed or not. But mapping colors (like shrinking the color space) works only in color manages apps like those mentioned above. Only they can read the ICC profile file that contains the mapping data.
I have a colorimeter but when I generate my ICC I don't target any color space, I target temperature and brightness.

Is that ICC good for color managed app or should I say the software to target a specific color space to make it work in sRGB mode on color managed app?
 
I recently bought an HDR400 monitor so I could see for myself some the issues. I used HDR test patterns found on AVS forums. With the monitor in HDR mode, reds of the HDR patterns was more saturated than any other. I could easily use the graphics card adjustment to get HDR that looked pretty darn nice. I never got the full range of black to display, but was close. Unfortunately, even though windows10 has made improvements, I felt like all other content was not acceptable. I also found not all browsers and movie players render things the same way. So, I set it back to SDR mode. It makes a really great SDR monitor. One of the best I have had. I am no expert by any means. I was just hoping for something reasonably correct no matter what was being displayed.
 
There are HDR monitors that properly reproduce the sRGB color space if you select 8-bit color in your graphic card's control panel. The PG27UQ and X27 are two of those monitors that accurately cover the sRGB color space when set to 8-bit color. These are premium monitors, though. It wouldn't surprise me to see "HDR Ready" or HDR400 monitors not able to display color properly in 8-bit color mode.
 
personally I had two wide gamut monitors, an Eizo SW2433W S-PVA and this XV273K.
I don't like how those monitors looks outside the color managed environment and they tend to be even more unprecise in terms of panel uniformity.
Armenius said:
There are HDR monitors that properly reproduce the sRGB color space if you select 8-bit color in your graphic card's control panel. The PG27UQ and X27 are two of those monitors that accurately cover the sRGB color space when set to 8-bit color. These are premium monitors, though. It wouldn't surprise me to see "HDR Ready" or HDR400 monitors not able to display color properly in 8-bit color mode.
no, even high end PG27UQ and X27 reproduces sRGB contents like crap, they cover 99% of the sRGB color space but this does not means that they have accurate reproduction of that color space.
 
sblantipodi said:
As title.
Many expensive HDR Monitors are wide gamut and in windows or in many app some colors are really oversaturaded.

In games too.

Is there a way to solve this problem ?
RGB emulation does not solve the problem, mitigate it but does not solve it.

Is it possible that all modern expensive monitors shows wrong colors?
sRGB emulation solves it entirely if it's done properly. Completely solves it on my Lenovo Legion Y27q-20.
 
Tup3x said:
sRGB emulation solves it entirely if it's done properly. Completely solves it on my Lenovo Legion Y27q-20.
cheap monitors can't do it right trust me.
leave alone the fact that you can't calibrate the monitor when "this emulation" is enabled.
 
I wish i knew those kind of things before buying my wide gamut monitor, especially since HDR support is non-existent in those monitors so what's the point anyway?

I mean, in a certain way, i do kinda of enjoy the colors, but then sometimes it becomes really jarring to realize certain things aren't looking the way they are supposed to.

BTW, on my monitor (27GL850), there is an sRGB emulation mode (which is also supposed to be factory calibrated. At least that), but compared to an old 23" ISP i had, it still looks slightly more saturated. HOWEVER, if i go to my Radeon settings and change the color temperature from 6500k to "automatic", everything suddenly looks identical to the 23". Is the AMD driver capable of managing this color space? Or is this just an illusion? I.E., it may look similar on the naked eye but lacking in accuracy when actually calibrated?

I was kinda taken aback when i found this out. I now watch movies with this setting in automatic, where as games i still play them in wide gamut just because i have to use this thing somewhere since i paid for it. Damn it.
 
Have there been any good solutions or workarounds with this topic?

While researching a new monitors, I've noticed that pretty much everything I'm interested in is a wide gamut display. Based on reviews, it seems that for the monitors that have sRGB emulation, the sRGB modes aren't very reliable and often lack important adjustments, and then other popular displays have no sRGB mode at all.

With Windows 11, I've read some comments that leaving HDR turned on at all times tames the desktop and wallpapers to no longer be oversaturated, but it isn't clear to me if that would tame the colors in SDR games to not be oversaturated.

I also read about an option for AMD GPUs to set Color Temperature Control to disabled, but it isn't clear to me if that is a reliable setting.
 
