Expensive Wide Gamut HDR monitors and Oversaturation

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,572
As title.
Many expensive HDR Monitors are wide gamut and in windows or in many app some colors are really oversaturaded.
In games too.
Is there a way to solve this problem ?
RGB emulation does not solve the problem, mitigate it but does not solve it.
Is it possible that all modern expensive monitors shows wrong colors?
