Expensive Wide Gamut HDR monitors and Oversaturation

I wish i knew those kind of things before buying my wide gamut monitor, especially since HDR support is non-existent in those monitors so what's the point anyway?



I mean, in a certain way, i do kinda of enjoy the colors, but then sometimes it becomes really jarring to realize certain things aren't looking the way they are supposed to.



BTW, on my monitor (27GL850), there is an sRGB emulation mode (which is also supposed to be factory calibrated. At least that), but compared to an old 23" ISP i had, it still looks slightly more saturated. HOWEVER, if i go to my Radeon settings and change the color temperature from 6500k to "automatic", everything suddenly looks identical to the 23". Is the AMD driver capable of managing this color space? Or is this just an illusion? I.E., it may look similar on the naked eye but lacking in accuracy when actually calibrated?



I was kinda taken aback when i found this out. I now watch movies with this setting in automatic, where as games i still play them in wide gamut just because i have to use this thing somewhere since i paid for it. Damn it.