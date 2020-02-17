Expecting to much from Vega 64?

Let me preface this a bit. I'm not too familiar with modern video cards since I was running AMD 7950's in trifire for years. I got a killer deal on a Vega Frontier Edition after the mining boom but just haven't had the time to run any games on the system until recently. Now that I have, the Vega's performance is very strange. I seem to only be getting fps between mid 20's through the 50's with no major spikes or lulls in performance regardless of the game or video settings. I thought maybe it was a cpu bottleneck but its utilization will never jump above 70% on a single core. In GTA5 for example, I tested it with a video encoding and raw image processing in the background with not a single change to the FPS. I lowered the settings to 1920x1080 and the max it could pump out was 90 fps, my old trifire setup would do 130 fps at 2560x1600. In Subnautica, again lowering the graphic settings does nothing and it still only cranks out average fps in the mid 20's, far lower than my trifire setup.



It's running the latest Adrenalin 2020 drivers. I have a mild overclock on the ram and the core is running around 1600Mhz and it's not throttling from what I can tell. Am I doing something wrong? Three 7950's shouldn't be able to hold a candle to a Vega, or am I expecting to much from this card?



The rest of my systems specs are in my sig.



Any help is appreciated.