Expected TurboTax 2022 Sale w/ $10 Amazon GC @ Amazon - Starts 12/28

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
2,551
As reported in slickdeals.

I usually get the TT Deluxe Fed + State for a final price of $35 (including $10 GC) around this time.

This is not an official price cut announcement from Amazon yet but I guess it follows previous sale trend.

Note: the sale usually last for a day based on my past experience, so might want to set a reminder if you are a fan of turbotax.
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
6,036
I was just wondering when we were going to see a TurboTax deal, thanks!
 
