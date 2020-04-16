Expected Temps for Ryzen 3950x and Threadripper 3960x Air Cooling Only

I am thinking about upgrading my Threadripper 1950x build to either the 3950x or TR 3960x. I am currently cooling my 1950x very effectively with the Thermalright Silver Arrow TR4 with a 3.7GHz overclock, pushing all cores with Handbrake using very high settings. I'm not interested in water cooling at all. According to AMD the max safe temps for all Ryzen 3000 processors is 95C instead of 68C for 1st and 2nd gen processors. I'm looking for feedback from those who are air cooling these processors stock settings and overclocking if possible. I play it safe with temps. With that said, I am only interested in temps within the recommended safe range under very heavy cpu load with applications such as Handbrake. Thanks for your feedback in advance.