Expanding Swiftech H220-X - is this Barrow res a good option?

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,619
I'm doing some small upgrades to the Swiftech. Since I don't need an extreme custom loop, adding some entry-level parts to the H220-X should be more than enough for my needs. Tubing and fittings are already on the way and since I'm fine with the radiator, the only other thing is the extremely small reservoir. I saw this on Amazon: 65x135mm Barrow reservoir. Is there any reason it would not work with this setup? Is there another that would be better suited around the $30-40 range?