Existing server as mining rig with riser boards: 3080x2 + 1080ti, power questions, dual psu and other questions

I know i'm a little late to the mining game (some will say after july things will get non profitable for mining), however, i overspent now have a dedicated 3080 for mining.

I have an existing plex/media/security cam (blue iris) server in the basement, 6700k with z170a motherboard (has 3 pciex16 slots, well technically with 2 cards its x8 and 3 cards, x8 x8 and x4).

Im going to at least initially just use this board for mining since it shouldnt bother the cpu (my 6700k can take a hit from the blue iriis streamer or even transcoding plex at times), but no gpu (onboard as of now).

I'm thinking i dont even need a wire rack rig next to it for now (or dedicated mining board).

My questions are: has anyone put multiple 3080s in the same board like this, would x8 dual cause the hash rate to be much less than the 100 MH/s i get now on my gaming pc with the 3080 ftw3?
If so, i guess the next question is, putting a riser means just extending those x16 slots effectively correct? So of no use unless i do this separately? If i do build a separate rig/mb, what brand risers work without frying the video card (i've read horror stories on some on amazon)?

For now i have a single 850 psu that i was going to use, and for now itll just be a single 3080. If mining is still profitable past july i should still be able to at least do dual off the 850 i think (what do you do when you get into triple or more cards, i assume some sort of server psu of very high watts, single unit)?

Risers for mining are x1 and mining doesnt care so no you will not see a change in hash rates. Worry about risers if you run out of space to plug in more cards to the mobo. The only downside to multiple gpu off mobo is you cant fit many cards and they get hotter because they end up spaced close together. Often installing a card blocks one ore more x1 or other pciex slots that you could use if using risers.
 
Risers for mining are x1 and mining doesnt care so no you will not see a change in hash rates. Worry about risers if you run out of space to plug in more cards to the mobo. The only downside to multiple gpu off mobo is you cant fit many cards and they get hotter because they end up spaced close together. Often installing a card blocks one ore more x1 or other pciex slots that you could use if using risers.
Ah I hadn't realized you could get away with x1 this older board has a ton of slots so I guess if I wanted an external cage n risers I could put them in the x16 and x1 slots later for now just 2 inside the case I have

Any suggestions on good quality risers that won't fry a 2k$ video card:)?
 
Power the riser with the 6 pin from the psu or use a molex to 6 pin adapter. Don't power it with the SATA power adapter.
 
Power the riser with the 6 pin from the psu or use a molex to 6 pin adapter. Don't power it with the SATA power adapter.
molex to 6pin isnt even a good idea with 3080s and above. they can easily pull as much as 85w on some brands and thats way overspec for what 18gauge 5v molex is rated for. EVGA FTW3 3080s and 3090s are known to regularly pull at least 85w power draw from the pcie slot. molex is rated for 54w. upper end 30series should only be powered with 6pin pcie power cables.
 
This might need a new thread now that i'm branching off, but,
im now leaning towards switching to this 1000 watt psu
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/season...-10-yr-warranty-black/6414258.p?skuId=6414258
However, unless im seeing it wrong, it appears to only have 3 pcie cables for the gpus?

EDIT: i think this one is a better deal https://www.bestbuy.com/site/evga-g...ar-power-supply-black/6209800.p?skuId=6209800
(evga supernova has 6 pcie at least)

There is a corsair 1200 watt version that seems to have 6, but its out of stock everywhere.


My goal now: 3080 x 2, plus 1080ti on my existing board via the pciex16 slots (one at 4x, the others at 8x) and power the risers via pcie as well (i guess split off the gpu if the watts dont exceed)

I'm assuming id need splitter cables off the psu pcie to go to each card but i'd need to be sure to not exceed the individual cable limits?
 
This might need a new thread now that i'm branching off, but,
im now leaning towards switching to this 1000 watt psu
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/season...-10-yr-warranty-black/6414258.p?skuId=6414258
However, unless im seeing it wrong, it appears to only have 3 pcie cables for the gpus?

EDIT: i think this one is a better deal https://www.bestbuy.com/site/evga-g...ar-power-supply-black/6209800.p?skuId=6209800
(evga supernova has 6 pcie at least)

There is a corsair 1200 watt version that seems to have 6, but its out of stock everywhere.


My goal now: 3080 x 2, plus 1080ti on my existing board via the pciex16 slots (one at 4x, the others at 8x) and power the risers via pcie as well (i guess split off the gpu if the watts dont exceed)

I'm assuming id need splitter cables off the psu pcie to go to each card but i'd need to be sure to not exceed the individual cable limits?
If you are unable to find a single PSU with enough PCIE connectors you can run multiple PSU's instead and pick up something like this so that they power off and on in sync: https://www.amazon.com/BAY-Direct-Multiple-Connector-Ethereum-Connector/dp/B077VQL5NT

I have used them and they work great. Just make sure you power both the GPU and its riser from the same PSU. For powering my risers I use a 8pin to dual 6 pin splitter like this: https://www.amazon.com/Express-Adapter-Y-Splitter-Extension-Graphics/dp/B08Y8B2Q9R This also gives you a bit more length to separate the cards.
 
This might need a new thread now that i'm branching off, but,
im now leaning towards switching to this 1000 watt psu
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/season...-10-yr-warranty-black/6414258.p?skuId=6414258
However, unless im seeing it wrong, it appears to only have 3 pcie cables for the gpus?

EDIT: i think this one is a better deal https://www.bestbuy.com/site/evga-g...ar-power-supply-black/6209800.p?skuId=6209800
(evga supernova has 6 pcie at least)

There is a corsair 1200 watt version that seems to have 6, but its out of stock everywhere.


My goal now: 3080 x 2, plus 1080ti on my existing board via the pciex16 slots (one at 4x, the others at 8x) and power the risers via pcie as well (i guess split off the gpu if the watts dont exceed)

I'm assuming id need splitter cables off the psu pcie to go to each card but i'd need to be sure to not exceed the individual cable limits?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/154014725246?hash=item23dbfe347e:g:J5EAAOSwCDtfypBw
+ buy extra PCI-E cables, you're able to use 6 separate pci-e cables on this PSU. I can run five to six 3060 Ti / 3070 on each PSU that draws about ~ 650-800w at the wall on one of these mining ETH.

Kinda pricey to be spending almost $200 on a psu to mine at this possible turning point of crypto unless you're in the for the long run and just mining coins to hold.

Another alternative is to use these if you're setting up your miners where noise isn't an issue.. you'll never need to worry about having enough PCI-E cables ever again. ZSX breakout board that has a built-in ATX connectors or add a pci-atx PSU to jump start one of these:

https://www.parallelminer.com/product/hp-1200w-platinum-power-supply-110-240v-gpu-mining-psu/

ZSX Breakout board

~900w on 110v or 1200w on 220v.
 
https://www.ebay.com/itm/154014725246?hash=item23dbfe347e:g:J5EAAOSwCDtfypBw
+ buy extra PCI-E cables, you're able to use 6 separate pci-e cables on this PSU. I can run five to six 3060 Ti / 3070 on each PSU that draws about ~ 650-800w at the wall on one of these mining ETH.

Kinda pricey to be spending almost $200 on a psu to mine at this possible turning point of crypto unless you're in the for the long run and just mining coins to hold.

Another alternative is to use these if you're setting up your miners where noise isn't an issue.. you'll never need to worry about having enough PCI-E cables ever again. ZSX breakout board that has a built-in ATX connectors or add a pci-atx PSU to jump start one of these:

https://www.parallelminer.com/product/hp-1200w-platinum-power-supply-110-240v-gpu-mining-psu/

ZSX Breakout board

~900w on 110v or 1200w on 220v.
Yeah i was trying to keep costs minimal on the psu..

However, i dont think 850 watts is enough if i have dual 3080's and a 1080ti? Most online calculators put the total (max worst case if not throttled) load at 1175 (meaning need a gold 1300 watt psu, or dual psu).

Im leaning towards the dual psu with the adapter to connect the two ($129 per 850 watt psu).. but still unsure and concerned about safety with two psus? Also how do you sync turning on the system with two psus (let alone without a power button, i guess short the pin so always on if the psu's are on)?
*i ended up reading reviews on the other adapter, this one seemed more solid https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08F9WGLP2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I guess option b i could spend slightly more and try this corsair 1200 watt: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-hx-series-hx1200-cp-9020140-na-1200w/p/N82E16817139205?quicklink=true
 
If you are unable to find a single PSU with enough PCIE connectors you can run multiple PSU's instead and pick up something like this so that they power off and on in sync: https://www.amazon.com/BAY-Direct-Multiple-Connector-Ethereum-Connector/dp/B077VQL5NT

I have used them and they work great. Just make sure you power both the GPU and its riser from the same PSU. For powering my risers I use a 8pin to dual 6 pin splitter like this: https://www.amazon.com/Express-Adapter-Y-Splitter-Extension-Graphics/dp/B08Y8B2Q9R This also gives you a bit more length to separate the cards.
Thanks, is there ever a fire hazard/risk doing dual like this? Im concerned about frying something.

So far i'm leaning this direction though, seems easier than finding a super large psu (and cheaper). I've ordered a few of those 8 to 6 pin splitters and 8 to 8 pin splitters too. I guess no need for those motherboard y adapters if using this dual adapter for the psu's (those y splitter cables for motherboard have a lot of reviews about catching fire).
 
If you are unable to find a single PSU with enough PCIE connectors you can run multiple PSU's instead and pick up something like this so that they power off and on in sync: https://www.amazon.com/BAY-Direct-Multiple-Connector-Ethereum-Connector/dp/B077VQL5NT

I have used them and they work great. Just make sure you power both the GPU and its riser from the same PSU. For powering my risers I use a 8pin to dual 6 pin splitter like this: https://www.amazon.com/Express-Adapter-Y-Splitter-Extension-Graphics/dp/B08Y8B2Q9R This also gives you a bit more length to separate the cards.
Using both of these as well. No issues.
 
That specific / exact amazon one? I think someone in the reviews mentioned a delay on starting, so i found the recommended one to be this one based on that alone https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08F9WGLP2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

How are you starting up the system with dual psu's, putting them on a power strip?
the add2psu type device makes it pretty safe. your main power supply plugs a molex into the adapter and the 12 pin on the second psu then plug into it. in this way the adapter will send a shutdown or power on signal to the second PSU when it detects that the primary psu is powered on or off. There is very little current going into the device its just for signaling. so you simply power off and on the system like you normally would. I personally think its better and more safe to pull 1100 watts from 2x 850 watt psu's then it is to pull from one 1300w psu as you are not in any way coming close to overloading either psu this way or getting near its maximum.
 
the add2psu type device makes it pretty safe. your main power supply plugs a molex into the adapter and the 12 pin on the second psu then plug into it. in this way the adapter will send a shutdown or power on signal to the second PSU when it detects that the primary psu is powered on or off. There is very little current going into the device its just for signaling. so you simply power off and on the system like you normally would. I personally think its better and more safe to pull 1100 watts from 2x 850 watt psu's then it is to pull from one 1300w psu as you are not in any way coming close to overloading either psu this way or getting near its maximum.
That sounds pretty reasonable with the add2psu in the mix i guess.
So leave the second psu on switch on all the time and the main one just flick on and off to turn the whole system on or off i take it? (while having a jumper on the power switch pins on the board)?
 
That sounds pretty reasonable with the add2psu in the mix i guess.
So leave the second psu on switch on all the time and the main one just flick on and off to turn the whole system on or off i take it? (while having a jumper on the power switch pins on the board)?
Leave both PSU's main switches turned on all the time unless you need to cycle it for some reason. To Power up the rig you are powering on the motherboard like you normally would in a typical computer using the power or reset switches from the motherboard. If you don't' have it in a case you can buy a combo power / reset switch that plugs into the standard pins on the motherboard something like this. https://www.amazon.com/Cable-Matters-2-Pack-Motherboard-Computer/dp/B07FK7BQG9
You want to make sure that your main PSU is powering all the other parts of the motherboard (12 pin / cpu 8 pin etc) If you "shut down" your computer it will also shut down both PSU just like with a standard computer setup.

Yes i plug my PSU's into a power bar just like I would any expensive equipment to hopefully help with things like the event of a power surge.
 
Also you can run more than one of these add2psu adapters so if you want to run 3 or 4 PSU's together in this way its fine. You just need the sata or molex from the main psu feeding into the appropriate slot of the adapter and the 12 pin from the secondary PSU plugged into the adapter. Primary PSU powers the motherboard / cpu etc and maybe a GPU or two and the secondary PSU's power additional video cards and the power for the risers for said cards.
 
