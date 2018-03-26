Exhaust fan beneath GPU- Pics/test results

craigdt
craigdt
Not a fancy test, just my anecdotal results.
To me, the heat produced by the GPU, being forced down, back into the case, instead of forced out the back is a general source of unnecessary heat.
So, I had a spare Arctic F9 92mm fan and placed it at the rear of my case, directly under the 1080ti.
The idea being to exhaust (some) of the hot air out of the back of the case.
The 92mm fan wedged perfectly under my EVGA 1080ti SC2 and the bottom of my Phanteks Enthoo Pro M.
Supposedly the little fan moves 42cu ft of air, and it certainly is impressive for how small it is.
Preliminary testing showed a 5 degree drop with my GPU fans at 25% and 3 degree drop with fans at 60%. This was with a +99core and +500 memory overclock, on a heavy (gasp) mining workload.
Is this earthshattering? No.
But it's enough of a difference for me to leave it in there.
It also might allow to drop the GPU fan rpms a bit, to decrease the noise. The Arctic F9 92mm is virtually silent.
The won't work if you want to populate the other pci slots, obviously.
It also might help with GPU sag
Pic
