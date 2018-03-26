Exhaust fan beneath GPU- Pics/test results

they used to use air "tunnels" for the cpu and sometimes for the gpu, but have pretty much removed them with modern designs because it really did not help to only allow air to come from a specific direction, directed air is always a good thing, but, by ducting a fan prevents it from getting all the air it possibly can or causing unneeded turbulence it can work against the cooling ability and/or make the fan work harder to achieve the same.



well, that is unless your fan moves 100s of CFM at earsplitting levels ^.^



fan below gpu, that might help "sometimes" but can also cause overspin on the fan(s) which can wear them out sooner..a fan forced to spin wears out just like a fan prevented from spinning.



PSU pulling hot air into it AND having to deal with its own heat (push out back) not best idea IMO, sure it helps some components stay cooler but likely also wears out the psu somewhat sooner (more heat, faster wear out for most electronics especially ones that have capacitors/vregs)



I think this is the reason most cases these days are built with PSU sucking in its own air and venting out as well. A number of years now, most cases I have seen do not have PSU in top of case to "help" ventilate, there has to be more than one reason, maybe because they realized it is "not good"



a system can generate a bunch of heat (obviously) the PSU powering that system also generates a lot of heat, to help cool one while increasing the other can only lead to bad things happening (failed fans, things dying from excess heat etc)



pretty sure cpu/gpu can handle a higher range of heat than most PSU are built for, I personally have not had a PSU blast air out like most cpu or gpu heatsinks over the years (foor for thought) a low power system probably wouldn't matter much, likely not a good idea for a medium to high power "gaming" system though..



-------------------------------

----------



I know many years ago I used a pci slot blower which helped gpu temps a wee bit, but it did not seem to help much at all with noise levels as well it promoted extra dust being sucked in from the back from all those wee holes on pci slots and backpanel in general..dust is the enemy for a variety of reasons.



finally, for the AIO pulling air "down" and blasting over the mobo...that is very odd if you think about it, that means the one exhaust fan has to contend with a crap load of heated air (likely from overclocked components)



nice builds though (even if I hate Nv with a pasion) o7



--------------



to secure fans, zipties or velcro...likely ziptie is "easiest" as they can be left snug enough to hold and not damage anything and removed easily enough if left a "bit" loose so can "clip them".