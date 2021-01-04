executive office chair with back height of 33"+

Hi all,



Would anyone have a suggestion for an executive office chair with the seat back height at least 33"? I am a tall individual which requires a seat backing of this size.



I am aware of the Ikea Markus which has a mesh seat but I am looking for something which is more padded/upholstered/traditional. It would be nice if the chair was able to tilt back. Adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support are nice but optional.



Thank you for your time.