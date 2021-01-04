executive office chair with back height of 33"+

talluser021
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hi all,
Would anyone have a suggestion for an executive office chair with the seat back height at least 33"? I am a tall individual which requires a seat backing of this size.
I am aware of the Ikea Markus which has a mesh seat but I am looking for something which is more padded/upholstered/traditional. It would be nice if the chair was able to tilt back. Adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support are nice but optional.
Thank you for your time.
