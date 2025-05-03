.exe to set default Browser (Firefox) w/o editing the Registry?

videobruce
This is for a PORTABLE application that W10 won't see anywhere.
So most of those so-called 'simple' procedures probably won't work or are just to complex using the Registry since it usually requires finding & editing numerous 'keys'.
There is/was a small program to set the default browser by just entering the location of the .exe that worked great in W7,
BUT, it doesn't appear to work in Win 10 (naturally).I did a search, but no luck other than finding links for that W7 and eariler program.
The name of it is/was;
"DefaultBrowserInRegistry.exe"
All you had to do is enter the .exe path and that was it. If someone was able to 'write' a program for W7, someone (one would hope) could do the same for W10, but with M$ changing things, maybe not.
