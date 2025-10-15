Exclusive: Top Intel Engineering Leader To Depart For Dell Technologies

erek
“A Dell spokesperson confirmed to CRN that Bruckner will lead the commercial side of the company’s Client Solutions Group.
The restructuring of Tan’s leadership team was one of the first moves he made after he became CEO in March. When he announced the move to employees in mid-April, Tan said the restructuring was meant to create a “flatter structure” for his executive team and cut down on “organizational complexity and bureaucratic processes [that] have been slowly suffocating the culture of innovation we need to win.”
When Tan addressed making Bruckner, Hurley and another engineering leader, Lisa Pearce, as direct reports, he said it would support Intel’s “emphasis on becoming an engineering-focused company” and give him “visibility into what’s needed to compete and win.”
The company has seen several executive departures, appointments and other changes since Tan became CEO, CRN previously reported. Among these moves were the recent appointment of Arm executive Kevork Kechichian as the leader of its Data Center Group and the departure of longtime executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus.
When Tan made his first public appearance as Intel’s CEO in late March, he said the company needed to “recruit some of the best talent in the industry to come back” as part of his push for the chipmaker to become an “engineering-focused company.”
In his Monday memo to employees, Tan addressed this push.
“Empowering engineers across the company, while also attracting new talent from the outside to join us, is core to our future success—and I want to thank all of our engineering teams for the work you are doing to create great products and delight our customers,” he wrote.”
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...eering-leader-to-depart-for-dell-technologies
