Exclusive: Nvidia set to face French antitrust charges, sources say

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,314
Hmm, probably amounts to nothing, right? Just like everything anymore, nothing
"The European Commission is unlikely to expand its preliminary review for now, since the French authority is looking into Nvidia, other people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The French watchdog in a report issued last Friday on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers.
It voiced concerns regarding the sector's dependence on Nvidia's CUDA chip programming software, the only system that is 100% compatible with the GPUs that have become essential for accelerated computing.
It also cited unease about Nvidia’s recent investments in AI-focused cloud service providers such as CoreWeave.
Companies risk fines of as much as 10% of their global annual turnover for breaching French antitrust rules, although they can also provide concessions to stave off penalties.
The U.S. Department of Justice is taking the lead in investigating Nvidia as it divvies up Big Tech scrutiny with the Federal Trade Commission, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...paring-nvidia-charges-sources-say-2024-07-01/
"The European Commission is unlikely to expand its preliminary review for now, since the French authority is looking into Nvidia, other people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The French watchdog in a report issued last Friday on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers.
It voiced concerns regarding the sector's dependence on Nvidia's CUDA chip programming software, the only system that is 100% compatible with the GPUs that have become essential for accelerated computing.
It also cited unease about Nvidia’s recent investments in AI-focused cloud service providers such as CoreWeave.
Companies risk fines of as much as 10% of their global annual turnover for breaching French antitrust rules, although they can also provide concessions to stave off penalties.
The U.S. Department of Justice is taking the lead in investigating Nvidia as it divvies up Big Tech scrutiny with the Federal Trade Commission, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...paring-nvidia-charges-sources-say-2024-07-01/