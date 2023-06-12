Ex-Samsung Exec Accused of Stealing Designs to Make Copycat Chip Plant in China

erek
The money from China just seems too tantalizing and lucrative
“former Samsung Electronics Co. executive allegedly stole blueprints and designs to try and replicate an entire semiconductor plant in China, Korean prosecutors said, outlining a stunningly ambitious attempt to set up world-class chipmaking capabilities in the world’s No. 2 economy.
Prosecutors said in a statement Monday ..”
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...cused-of-building-copycat-chip-plant-in-china
