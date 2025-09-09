  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Ex-Meta employee files whistleblower suit for alleged security flaws at WhatsApp

OSHA reportables

“In January, Baig then filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, documenting “the systemic retaliation” he claims he received after the security disclosures, according to the lawsuit. Meta said the OSHA complaint was dismissed.

The following month, the suit says, Meta fired Baig, citing “poor performance” as part of the company’s February round of layoffs affecting 5% of staff.

“The timing and circumstances of Mr. Baig’s termination establish clear causal connection to his protected activity, occurring in close temporal proximity to his external regulatory filings and representing the culmination of over two years of systemic retaliation for his cybersecurity disclosures and advocacy for compliance with federal law and regulatory orders,” the suit says.

Baig’s lawyers said that he submitted a notice to remove his SEC-related claims to federal court on Monday, and that he has “exhausted his administrative remedies prior to bringing this action.””

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/ex-...er-suit-alleged-security-flaws-whatsapp-.html
 
