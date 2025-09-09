Ex-Meta employee files whistleblower suit for alleged security flaws at WhatsApp

erek
OSHA reportables
“In January, Baig then filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, documenting “the systemic retaliation” he claims he received after the security disclosures, according to the lawsuit. Meta said the OSHA complaint was dismissed.
The following month, the suit says, Meta fired Baig, citing “poor performance” as part of the company’s February round of layoffs affecting 5% of staff.
“The timing and circumstances of Mr. Baig’s termination establish clear causal connection to his protected activity, occurring in close temporal proximity to his external regulatory filings and representing the culmination of over two years of systemic retaliation for his cybersecurity disclosures and advocacy for compliance with federal law and regulatory orders,” the suit says.
Baig’s lawyers said that he submitted a notice to remove his SEC-related claims to federal court on Monday, and that he has “exhausted his administrative remedies prior to bringing this action.””
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/ex-...er-suit-alleged-security-flaws-whatsapp-.html
