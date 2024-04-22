Ex-Arm China CEO founds RISC-V processor startup

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,462
“Based on the source report, Zhongzhi Chip is leveraging its connections and forming alliances with several other leading global RISC-V chip developers. Technically, these partnerships are strategic, aiming to enhance the company's technical prowess and accelerate its growth in the industry, which implies that Zhongzhi Chip is aiming at a broader market than Tenstorrent.


The report further details that the company is positioning itself as a key player in the processor IP market by maintaining a stance of technological neutrality, which it believes will support the growth of China's domestic applications.”

1713745197233.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...arm-china-ceo-founds-risc-v-processor-startup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top