Ex Apple Engineer. Let go for using a Galaxy device as my main driver after 17 years.

I am just linking this thread I saw on AC today, but I found it very interesting what this guy had to say in regards to Apple, and how they've stopped innovating and become all about sales and marketing #1.As the title implies. I am an ex Apple engineer who is let go after refusing to use the iPhone as my main phone.My project manager kept getting on me about using an iPhone. He always complained about my phone, as every time he wanted to try out I new process i never had my iPhone on me and would always complain.One day he called me into his office and asked me why I didn’t use an iPhone like the rest of the team. I explained to him that I really didn’t like our part product that much, and I was being blunt with him and then I felt we were going in the wrong direction and not moving the software in the right direction. and that we were moving backwards.He he decided to put me on leave as he felt I was not being a team player and would put me back on the team as soon as my attitude changed.I said that’s OK I quit anyway. And walked out.Some backround about Apple and why i feel they are in big trouble going foward.Most senior engineers are being demoted to reduce pay. Apple is all about money. That is no 1. User experience is way down the list.i was a former product manager. Who did excellent work. Made enough money over 25 years to partially retire. They decided to demote me in place of a kid who they paid half as much. Then force me out. This is happening across the company.A few engineers are going else where like Oppo, Amazon, Microsoft, etc. But most are going to Samsung. I got an offer but turned them down as I am older and wanted to partially retire.Right now Samsung has the best software engineers on the mobile side as well as on the hardware side.Apple is a master at cost cutting and tricking the public into inferior products. Their marketing team basically run the company. They retained the best, kept their experienced managers and even hired more.The opposite of what happened to me happened to their marketing managers.This led to massive profits. So Apple figured why put so much money into the products when we can undercut the product still sell so many anyway.One of their biggest blunders was using stainless steel in the X and pro models. Jonny Ive left the company over this. He and Tim Cook didn’t get along very well.Stainless steel is cheap. Surgical grade is slightly more expensive but still relatively cheap. 7000 series Aluminum is more expensive and a much better substrate of metal. It was developed as an alternative to Titanium and is used in Spacecraft, Fighter jets, Satellites etc. Basically the aerospace industry.Most high end phones on the Android side use it.Apple thought they could cut costs, while tricking the buying public into thinking its more expensive because its heavier. And in the US it worked, and worked well.But now its backfiring as Apple is now forced to use Titanium. A more expensive metal and are set to lose millions. They were warned SS would be too heavy as the more features they added the heavier the phone would get.This is just one example. There are many more.